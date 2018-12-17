Obituary: Jacqueline Henneberry Vidmar, 1944-2018

Jacqueline "Jacquie" Henneberry Vidmar, age 74, of Denver, and formerly of Hinsdale and Joliet, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Rose Medical Center in Denver.

Born on Jan. 5, 1944, in Joliet, she was the daughter of Jayne (nee Henneberry) and the late Fred R. Vidmar.

Jacquie is survived by her mother, Jayne Vidmar; sister, Kaye (Vidmar) Ferry; son, JJ Schuber; daughter, Healy (Daniel) Schuber Pietsch; grandchildren, Penelope and Theodore Pietsch; as well as many cherished friends, loved ones, and family.

She will also be missed by her beloved canine companion, Pepper, who was always by her side.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred R. Vidmar, and her grandparents Margaret (nee Comerford) and John Joseph Henneberry.

A teacher, artist, tennis player, world traveler and wonderful hostess of memorable get-togethers, Jacquie will be most remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who treasured her relationships.

Her heart was full of love and she displayed true grace and grit her entire life.

Visitation for Jacqueline A. Vidmar will be held on Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet.

Funeral Services will be Thursday at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Cure PSP (https://www.psp.org/) would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at http://www.fredcdames.com.