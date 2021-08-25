Obituary: Jake Bukovich





Jacob Andrew Bukovich was born in Dublin, Georgia, and raised in Eagle, Colorado. The youngest of three kids, he was a favorite of both the young and the old. He had an incredible smile and sense of adventure.

Jake attended Battle Mountain High School and played baseball, football, lacrosse, basketball, soccer and also wrestled. He loved sports, but was not solely an athlete. He spent periods of time acting in school plays, founding a chess club, and trying out hip-hop dance classes. Bring up just about any activity, and Jake was interested.

He was a mountain kid too, and enjoyed camping, hiking, snowboarding and fly-fishing.

Jake was an undergraduate at University of Colorado Boulder studying Computer Science. He loved spending time with family and friends, though to Jake, everyone was family, everyone was a friend. He made little distinction, and it didn’t matter to him if you were the store clerk selling him a soda, or his best friend. He treated everyone as his equal and he treated everyone with kindness and compassion.

Jake came into this world smiling, and he never stopped. His laughter was contagious, his light bright. For those who had the blessing of knowing him well, he was just a big hairy guy whose love could not be contained.

He will be missed by so many for his carefree and loving soul.

Jake is survived by his parents, Todd and Carole Bukovich, brother, Zachary, and sister, Justine, his grandparents, Paul and Linda Andrews, and Tony and Jeanne Bukovich. He is also survived by many other family members as well as many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brush Creek Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Jake Bukovich Memorial Fund. Text the word, JAKE, to (202)858-1233.