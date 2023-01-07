Obituary: James Craig Butters

James Craig Butters

January 19, 1949 – January 1, 2023

Craig, long-time Eagle, Colorado resident, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of New Year’s Day. Craig was born in Shell Lake, Wisconsin to Jim and Eleanor Butters. The growing family moved a few times, eventually settling in San Diego, California in 1960. He spent his summers surfing and enjoying the beach with his close friends. He graduated from Mission Bay High School in 1967. In 1975 the Butters held their family reunion in Eagle over Christmas which left its mark on Craig and he relocated there a few months later. Soon after moving to Eagle he met Brunilda Rivera and they were married in 1977. The first few years of their marriage was spent traveling around the US, including a short stint in Florida.

By 1979 they moved back to Eagle, where they raised their two children Stephanie and Jason. Craig always had an entrepreneurial spirit which later led to owning a custom sign business and a rental property maintenance business. Over the years, Craig would regularly be seen cruising around town in his truck, keeping an eye on all the changes going on all around Eagle. His work kept him busy but his real joy in life came from being a husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling with his family (including many road trips to San Diego), camping, fishing and lively conversations around the family dinner table. He was also an avid reader.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Eleanor Butters. He is survived by his wife, Brunilda, daughter Stephanie Pursglove (Scott) and son Jason (Krista Middlesworth) who will ensure their treasured memories are shared with his grandchildren from Jason and Krista: Teagan (11), Kinsley (8) and Cooper (4) . He leaves surviving sister Sharon Wheeler (Glen), and brothers Joe, Jerry (Ruth) and Jock, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Craig will be missed by so many, but our lives are better off for having had him in them.

“Go rest high on that mountain, son, your work here on Earth is done…”

Funeral service will be held at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle Colorado on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 1 p.m and a celebration of Life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriners at lovetotherescue.org and St. Jude at stjude.org.