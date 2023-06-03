Obituary: James ‘JW’ Sutherland

James 'JW' Sutherland

Provided Photo

August 18, 1961 – May 26, 2023

James “JW” Sutherland passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2023 in Vail, Colorado. James was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on August 18, 1961 to Martha and James Sutherland Jr.

Everyone will remember JW by his love for the outdoors; hunting, fishing, skiing and don’t forget the riding the Jeepter and Racecar any chance he could!

James is survived by wife, Catharine of Eagle, CO, father, James Sutherland Jr., Aunt Sue Emerson and Uncle Rex Sutherland of Kennett, MO, children, Talea (Thomas) Moore of Kremmling, CO, Reanna (Tyler) Woods of Lancaster, SC and Justin (Cheyenne) of Clifton, CO, and grandchildren, Stella and Lillie Moore, Hayden and Brynleigh Woods.

He precedes in death by his Mother, Martha Sutherland, Step-mother, Sharon Sutherland, Father-in-law, Stanley Cipar, and half-brother Mark Reidel, as well as various aunts, uncles and friends.

The Sutherland family will be having a gathering on Saturday, June 10 from 2-6 pm at their home to connect and share favorite memories of JW. Food will be provided.