Obituary: James Lawrence

James Lawrence

Provided Photo

June 12, 1941 – April 7, 2023

Mr. James W. Lawrence of Gypsum Colorado died April 7, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born June 12, 1941 in Montevideo, Minnesota to Robert and Ivy Lawrence, both whom pre deceased him.

James is survived by his sister Millie Hull, daughter Shannon Rambo and sons Todd and Robert Lawrence. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After graduating high school in Edmonds Washington, Jim started his own successful business as a drywall contractor and 40 years ago, moved to Gypsum Colorado, where he chose to settle in and call home. His success in both his personal and professional lives made him a very happy man. Jim was a whistler! His blue eyes would sparkle when he smiled which will be deeply missed. So if you should happen to hear a whistle in the wind, it’s probably Jim just saying Hi!

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4:30, June 4, at the Creekside Clubhouse and grill in Gypsum, Colorado.