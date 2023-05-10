Obituary: James Lawrence

James Lawrence

Provided Photo

June 12, 1941 – April 7, 2023

Mr. James W. Lawrence of Gypsum, Colorado died April 7, 2023 in Litchfield, Arizona at the age of 81. He was born June 12, 1941 in Montevideo, Minnesota to Robert and Ivy Lawrence, both of whom predeceased him.

While growing up, James lived in Colorado before moving with his parents to Edmonds, Washington, where he graduated from high school. He eventually started his own successful business as a drywall contractor. Not only was he talented with drywall, he was also an amazing cook. In fact, his favorite books were cookbooks and he was always watching cooking shows on television. He was especially good at making chili and cooking shrimp.

James loved to travel. He’d been to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, Hawaii, Ireland, and Alaska. While on his travels, he’d try all the new foods, go skiing, and just enjoy the view. In his free time, he also enjoyed cheering on the Broncos, listening to Dan Folgelburg or The Eagles, and watching westerns (and cooking shows) with his dog Bo, and his two black cats – both named Sam.

James was always whistling. You always knew when he was around because of it. He was fun loving but also patient as he taught others how to drywall or ski. He was generous with his time and always tried to help others. He was thoughtful and always kind. His blue eyes would sparkle when he smiled. His greatest accomplishments were his family, friends, and his business. His success in both his personal and professional lives made him very happy.

James is survived by his sister Millie Hull, his daughter Shannon Rambo and sons Todd and Robert Lawrence. He is also survived by four grandchildren Amanda Kandle, Kassandra Dumke, Victoria Miller, and Mina Lawrence and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4:30pm, June 4, at the Creekside Clubhouse and Grill in Gypsum, Colorado.

Services under the direction of Thompson Funeral in Goodyear, AZ