Obituary: James Patrick O’Brien

James Patrick O'Brien

Provided Photo

December 26, 1961 – May 7, 2023

James Patrick “JP” was born December 26, 1961 in Mt. Kisco, New York and passed peacefully May 7, 2023 at his home in West Vail. JP moved to the Vail Valley in 1971 and graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1980 as a member of the ski team. He then went on to attend Colorado State University and then earned his geology degree from Fort Lewis College and a master’s degree from Idaho State University. JP’s choice of schools allowed him to maximize outdoor fun. He was an accomplished back country skier in his time. JP returned to Colorado and worked in the Denver area for about 10 years. As he had always dreamed, JP fled the Front Range and returned to the Vail Valley in 2000. JP then invested in real estate, taught geology and orienteering at CMC and worked for CGS on the mountain. He concluded his career as a hydrologist at Eagle Mine in Gilman. JP was a free spirit who lived life his way. JP is survived by siblings Pamela Ann O’Brien (spouse Lou), Deborah Stewart (spouse Maurice “Maury”) and Paul W. O’Brien (spouse Margret). Also survived by nephews Devon, Robert, Paul and Jack and nieces Julia, Racel and Krissy and of course his beloved dog, Riva. A BIG celebration of life has been scheduled for June 28, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 6 at Donavon Park!