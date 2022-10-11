Obituary: James Perry Ballard

James Perry Ballard

Provided Photo

December 16, 1956 – September 18, 2022

We’ll be singing the blues down here for a while. James Perry Ballard was called home on the morning of September 18th after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. But knowing Perry, he wouldn’t appreciate a somber send off. So if this reads more like a collection of whiskey kissed one-liners than an obituary, that would be just fine by him. Born on December 16th, 1956 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Marion and Patricia Ballard, Perry was the third of four siblings, and the only son. To hear him tell it, his sisters Patricia, Deborah, and Susan terrorized him mercilessly, but I have a feeling that they loved him as much in childhood as they did later in life. I know this because they helped Perry to quickly become a bright, kind, and funny boy who spent his days honing a mischievous streak that never left him. On one such exercise in light hearted chaos, he escaped the guards at Heidelberg Elementary after being cruelly denied a carton of chocolate milk. Running all the way home in disgust at such an injustice (a feat which his son, Brewer, would repeat decades later at his father’s gleeful encouragement). Clearly, that young man could not be contained. And while his time in the Delta shaped Perry into a lover of Southern music, literature, and food, he craved a dose of the dramatic landscapes and open possibilities of the American West. So, after leaving Mississippi, he moved to Vail, Colorado where he built on his love of the outdoors as an accomplished elk hunter and a founding member of the “Crack of Noon Ski Club.” So called because the mayhem of the preceding evening prevented any members from making it to the lift before midday. There in the mountains, he met the love of his life, Suzi Riley, who brought him so much joy it cannot be expressed by this writer’s considerable, however insufficient, vocabulary. It was a good thing that they had two sons, Brewer and Jack, because Perry seemed tailor made for fatherhood. He raised those two boys with wisdom, kindness, and his trademark roguish humor. There is so much to tell about this man, but only so much coffee in your cup this morning. So in the interest of getting you out of the newspaper and into the world to live your life like Perry, I’ll leave you with this: He was a loyal friend, a loving brother, and a dedicated father. He will be welcomed into the next life with open arms by his parents and his youngest son, Jack, and he will be missed dearly by his son, Brewer, his former wife, Suzi, his sisters Patricia, Deborah, and Susan, and his nephews William and Matthew. A service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 15 at the Minturn Cemetery with a reception to follow.