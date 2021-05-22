Obituary: James (Tim) Dee

James (Tim) Dee

May 25, 1950 – May 6, 2021

After battling a long illness, Tim Dee, Age 70, quietly passed away, May 6, 2021 in Tucson AZ, surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born May 25, 1950 in Los Angeles, CA to James T. Dee Jr. and Catherine M. Dee, the oldest of two sons. He went on to graduate from Sierra High School in Tollhouse, CA in 1968 and attended Fresno State College.

Tim pursued a career as a custom home builder. This passion lead him to creating Tim Dee Construction in his hometown of Oakhurst, CA before relocating it to Eagle, CO in the early 1990’s. He was proud of the many high end homes he built and his passion for the industry was palpable.

Tim adored his two children, Kristy and Ryan. They have fond memories of working with their dad in the summer and listening to his life anecdotes. Tim was often seen on the sidelines of the soccer field, fishing along the banks of a small high country stream, or glassing for the large bucks among the cedars. He took the dirt roads, drove without headlights on a full moon night, and appreciated all Mother Nature has to offer. His love for the outdoors was shared with his friends and family and has been passed to the next generation. Tim’s family will forever cherish the lifetime of fun and memories! One of his favorite places to spend time was on Castle Peak in Eagle, CO.

Tim was affectionately known as Dad, Grandpa Dee, Sparky, and T-bird. He proudly became a grandpa in 2008 and doted on his grandkids from day one. He was very proud of the lives his children had started and was hopeful to watch his grandkids grow. Even in the end, he had words of wisdom for them to carry on throughout life’s journey. He was quick witted and always had a lesson to teach.

Later in life Tim was lucky to have Ana (Fiancée) enter his life. They truly loved each other and had an inseparable bond. They enjoyed taking drives, having long conversations about life, and kept each other light-hearted.

Tim is survived by his children; Kristy Yount (James), Ryan Dee (Lauren); grandsons Holten Dee, Paden Dee, and Grayson Yount and granddaughter Ellen Dee; fiancée, Ana; brother Miles Dee (Jane).

In honor of Tim’s life, please contribute to a charity of your choice and live each day to the fullest…

As Tim would say: “Every day is a new day”!