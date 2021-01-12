Obituary: James (Tom) Thomas Davey

James (Tom)

Thomas Davey

November 18, 1950 – December 8, 2020

Tom, aged 70, was born the middle-child of James F. and Marjorie E. Davey, in Tacoma, WA. He passed away in Denver, CO due to complications from double pneumonia—not COVID-19.

A graduate of St. Bernadette’s Grade School and Seattle Preparatory School in Seattle, Tom attended Highline College and completed an Electrician Apprenticeship in the mid-1970s. He was a devoted traveler, museum attendee and loved music of all genres.

In 1980 Tom made a cross-country trip to the Lake Placid Winter Olympics in New York. Witnessing the USA Hockey Team defeat the Russians was the highlight of a journey that included National Parks, museums, and the ancestral home of his great-great grandmother in Galena, IL. After visiting Vail, CO and the surrounding area, Tom, being an avid skier, decided to stay a bit—and remained there for the next 40 years, working for New Electric and the Town of Vail. Tom’s great sense of humor with his fellow tradesmen, was rivaled only by his expertise and strong work ethic. With his wife of 25 years, Loretta Miller Davey, Tom built a home on the Eagle River.

Along with journeys to Europe, South America, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, Tom’s travels always included an annual trip “home” to the Pacific Northwest. Even in Bronco territory, Tom remained a loyal University of Washington and Seahawk fan. He had recently retired, downsized and relocated to Avon, CO where he was within walking distance to the gondolas that carried him to the slopes of Beaver Creek.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, James F. Davey, 5-year-old nephew Bryan Vornbrock and brother-in-law, Mark Vornbrock. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Davey of Vashon, WA; sisters Joyce Vornbrock (Mark-deceased) also of Vashon and Mary (Bob) Swope of Denver, CO; and Loretta Miller Davey of Avon, CO. Tom’s vivid storytelling, quick wit, heartwarming humor, thoughtful birthday greetings and his annual ‘Super Bowl Pool’ are fond memories that will remain in the hearts of his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and Godchildren in both the Davey and Miller families.

Due to the CDC COVID-19 restrictions, Tom’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please address your memories of Tom to The Davey Family, PO Box 2093, Vashon, WA 98070. In memory of Tom, donations may be made to: Special Olympics Colorado, 12450 – E. Arapahoe Rd. Suite C, Centennial, Co. 80112.