Obituary: Jamie L. Woodworth

Jamie L.

Woodworth

May 16, 2021

Jamie L. Woodworth passed peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO on Sun. May 16,2021, with his wife Terry by his side. Jamie, aka Dad, Grandpa, UJ (Uncle Jamie) was blessed to have his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, siblings and parents share laughter, memories, good and bad jokes, chocolate chip cookies and tears with him during the prior week.

Born in San Diego, CA, Jamie was the second of 10 children born to Lee and Ernestine Woodworth. Over the years he resided in many locations from CA, to Washington state, AZ and Colorado. The majority of that time was spent in Eagle County, Co, where he met his wife Terry (Dillon) Woodworth in 2003, whom he loved and cherished immensely. UJ was passionate about family, collector automobiles, Tommy Bahama shirts, fishing, Lake Powell and everything that included a chance to enjoy life, make others laugh and have fun. He was quick to challenge others to match his skills or shenanigans equally, from the beach start waterski lap with beer in hand, lit cigarette and dry hair, (all intact at beach landing), to attire you would never consider, or the lizard hors d’ oeuvre, you could count on him to make you laugh.

Jamie was blessed with 3 children, Jeremy (Kim) Woodworth, Chad (KaCee) Woodworth, Nicole (Mark) Westphal and bonus daughters, Emily and Mary Brudwick. His heart was filled with love for his 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Kaleb, Brady and Kyle Woodworth, and Madison Miller. Brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews too numerous to list, all looked up to Jamie for his cool, charismatic approach to life. Of all the many accomplishments in his life, family is what made him proud.

Jamie will be missed by all, and celebrated privately with the entire family this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to Donor Alliance, Denver, Colorado. And become an organ donor.