Obituary: Jan John

Jan John

Provided Photo

Jan John

September 7, 1958 – September 15, 2020

Jan John, age 62, passed away Tuesday September 15, 2020.

How do we remember a woman so full of life?

Her husband of 32 years, Dr. Maurice John, recalls their adventures traveling. The two were madly in love, attached at the hip. He enjoyed gifting Jan with big trips for her birthdays; Mount Kilimanjaro for her 40th, Machu Picchu for her 50th, and to celebrate 60 they trekked through Nepal. They had so many great adventures together… white water rafting down the Zambezi, snow skiing, biking through Italy, and doing Tour de France climbs. He’d already started planning for her 70th.

Born in Salem, Indiana to Richard Williams (Sue) and Della Brace (all surviving), Jan had a passion for life. She was vibrant, full of energy, the life of every party. Jan was also down to Earth, and would go out of her way to put others first. She lived by the Golden Rule

Jan’s infectious smile will be missed by her many survivors: her sons Aaron Jones (Susan) & Adam Sears (Ashley), her stepsons Chris (Jenny) & Schuyler (Christina), her siblings: Terri Dawson, Tracy Logan, & Brett Williams, and her grandchildren: Cody Sears, Kenyon, Kemper, Colston, Ryder, & Bode John, and her many Colorado friends. Jan’s life may have been cut short, but it was truly well lived.

Under CDC guidelines, you are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Public visitation will be held 1-4 PM Saturday, at Pearson’s Funeral Home 149 Breckenridge Lane, followed by a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the J. Graham Brown Cancer Center or National Multiple Sclerosis Association 1201 Story Ave. Ste. 200 Louisville, KY 40206.