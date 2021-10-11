Obituary: Jan Michelle Bado

August 28, 1959 – August 27, 2021

Jan was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2021 at the age of 61 while on vacation. Jan is survived by her husband Daryl Bado, her mother Johnnette Phillips; her sister Jackie Schlegel (Rod); her brother Jeff Phillips (Kerry), all from Colorado; several nieces and nephews.

Jan was born in Eagle, Colorado on August 28, 1959. After completing high school she moved to Arizona where she met her husband of 34 years, Daryl. She worked in the financial services industry for the majority of her career. Both Daryl and Jan loved the desert and eventually settled in Cave Creek, Arizona. Jan had a passion for animal rescue and welcomed several into their home over the years. She was the happiest when volunteering for Help A Dog Smile, finding forever homes for her four legged friends. She also loved the mountains and her fishing pole. Jan’s life will be celebrated in her home town of Cave Creek, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her name to: Help A Dog Smile, 4960 S. Gilbert Rd.

Box 1-467, Chandler, AZ 85249 or helpadogsmile.org/donate