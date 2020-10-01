Obituary: Janet Renzelman

Janet Renzelman

Janet Renzelman

November 23, 1946 – September 2, 2020

Janet Elaine Renzelman(Ore) born November 23, 1946 to Marion and Elmer Ore, passed away on September 2, 2020 with her family by her side. On April 21,1967 she married Robert C Renzelman and they were married for 53 amazing years. Janet and Rob were foster parents to 6 girls in their early years. Janet then later owned and ran a daycare in Eagle Colorado. She was a project coordinator for Eagle County Government. She then finished her career at Mesa County Government as a event coordinator. Janet later retired in St.George Utah. Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She adored them all and would move mountains if needed. She loved a good book and she loved to watch hallmark Christmas movies all year long.

Janet is survived by her husband Robert, Children Rob and Mari, Jeff and Katina, Jamie, Jessey and Dennis and Clint and Monica.

Her grandchildren Stephanie, Kyle, Dylan, Hailey, Logan, Madison, Riley, Ally & soon to have 2 great grandchildren.

Janet will be missed by family, friends and all that knew her. A celebration of her life to be announced at a later date.