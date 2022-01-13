Obituary: Jason Perdue

Jason Perdue

Provided Photo

December 1, 1973 – January 5, 2022

Jason Brandon Perdue returned home to the Lord on January 5th 2022. Jason was born in Glenwood Springs Colorado on December 1st 1973.

From a young age Jason had a love for the outdoors that continued throughout his life. Jason enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, and putting the hammer down in an old Ford on a back country road. Always looking for the next rush, he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and Harley’s just to see how fast they’d go. Born a century too late, he pushed anything and everything as far as it could go. Sometimes bending the rules maybe a little too far. Jason lived his life on his own terms and always with the same grin.

Jason loved his family and friends and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do to help anyone in a time of need. Continually looking for the moment to do the next right thing, because it was the right thing to do.

Jason enjoyed working with his hands and was a talented HVAC Fabricator, Installer, Welder, and Gear Head.

Jason is survived by his Mother, Patricia Murray. Brothers Michael (Sarah) Perdue and Travis Perdue. Sons and Daughter, Bryan, Jacob, and Siara. Nephew, Kincaid and Niece, Gia. Grandmother, June Bagley. Along with numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on January 22nd 2022 at Grace Bible Church.

755 Spencer Parkway Parachute Colorado 81635