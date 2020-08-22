Obituary: Jason Pratt

Jason Pratt

Jason Pratt

May 21, 1971 – July 30, 2020

When Jason came into our world, we knew before that day was over that this beautiful baby boy with the headful of dark hair would be taking us on a life path we never imagined. And we were right. We had the privilege of being able to love him and watch him grow into a wonderful caring young man for 49 years.

Jason loved many things—dancing to his favorite rock & roll music, exercising with Richard Simmons, watching his favorite TV shows and movies, shooting hoops by the hr., competing in every Special Olympics sport we could come up with, going to the Avon Rec Center every day, riding the bus, and much more.

But his biggest love was for his family and other people. Who you were, what you wore, how you looked, was never an issue to Jason. He just loved people. And he talked to everyone—including the occasional call to 911 when he was younger just to say HI and talk to whoever answered! He always had a ready smile and a big hug for everyone.

After graduation from BMHS, Jason worked for City Market in Avon for 17+ years. When that job ended, he did volunteer work in several places in the valley. He always loved his jobs doing things for people.

As Alzheimers took over more and more of his life these past 5 yrs., those jobs ended as well.

He leaves behind so many whose lives he has touched and who love him, including his parents, Jim and Donna, his sisters Jodi Nagle and Annie Hutchinson, their husbands Josh and Doug, his nephews Ryan and Brock, who he loved being Uncle Jason to, as well as Aunts, Uncles and cousins he loved dearly in Iowa.

Our love and gratitude go to this wonderful community where Jason was welcomed and loved in return, and the many Drs. And nurses who watched over and took such wonderful care of Jason for so long.

No services are planned for the time being.

Anyone who would like to do something in Jason’s memory, please consider:

Eagle County Special Olympics Programs at:

Colorado Mesa University

Att: Special Olympics Colorado

1100 N. Ave. Albers Hall #012

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Or:

TRIO THERAPY PARTNERS

PO Box 4002

Eagle, CO 81632

Jason participated in and loved their horse riding therapy program.

In our hearts forever Jason until we meet again.