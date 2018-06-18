Obituary: Jay L. Woods, Nov. 1, 1952, to Jun 10, 2018

Jay Louis Woods, 65, died Sunday, June 10, at his home in Avon. He was born Nov. 1, 1952, in Pennsylvania. After spending 20 years in the U.S. Virgin Islands, he moved to Colorado in 1997.

A local service company employed Jay for 20 years, but when he wasn't busy with work, he could be found exploring all that Colorado had to offer. From hiking and snowshoeing to golfing and fishing, he loved to spend his time outdoors. Jay was also passionate about cooking and always made time to prepare gourmet meals whenever he had family over.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jena Michelle Woods, of Castle Rock. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and co-workers.