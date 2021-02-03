Obituary: Jayne Vidmar

Jayne Vidmar

November 16, 1922 – January 31, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Jayne Vidmar nee Henneberry, 98, of Joliet, IL and Sarasota, FL announce her passing on January 31st, 2021 in Sarasota, FL.

Jayne was born in Joliet, IL on November 16,1922. She graduated from St. Francis Academy followed by St. Mary’s Notre Dame. She also attended St. Raymonds during elementary school.

Jayne was married to Fred R. Vidmar on June 2, 1941. They were married for 56 years. She was a strong woman in a time that was not the easiest thing to be. You always knew where you stood with her, but she would drop everything in a second to be at your side for whatever needed be. She was your friend till the end.

Jayne was a force to be reckoned with. She was not an average woman by any measure. An ardent Irishwoman and devout Catholic, she had such vigor for life and was a stunning beauty to behold.

She was one outstanding gourmet cook, nobody rivaled her culinary prowess! For years, she threw the most magnificent and stylish parties, ranging from an elegant Sunday brunch to a hopping NYE party.

She was grit and grace, with a biting wit and everyone would always comment on her stunning jewelry and fashionable sense of style. She was a voracious reader and a seasoned traveler as well as an avid golfer, once even holding the title of President of Chicago Womens’ District Golf Association. She was also a sports fanatic, and rarely missed a football or basketball game, tennis match, or golf tournament on TV.

She never missed a sporting event, a school activity, or any chance to interact with her kids or anyone else’s. Her daughters, Kaye and Jacquie, were her pride and joy. She was Mrs. Vid to any kid that needed a ride, a piece of advice, a free meal or just a place to hang out. She was a magnificent soul.

Over the years, with perpetual energy, she devoted time and talent to endless charitable efforts in Joliet and Sarasota. Her death represents an end of an era and we are all less as a result. She lived a long life packed with everything she could cram into it and she did it on her terms.

Jayne will be sorely missed by her loving daughter Kathleen Ferry, her grandson John Schuber and her granddaughter Healy Schuber (Pietsch), her grandchildren Penelope and Theodore, her friends and caregivers, Lucia Grisales and Vivian Orbegoso, as well as her favorite fluffy companion, Toby.

Jayne rejoins her loved ones in Heaven. Her best friend and husband, Fred R. Vidmar, Margaret Comerford Henneberry, John Joseph Henneberry and her beloved daughter Jacquie Vidmar.

Visitation for Mrs. Vidmar will be held Friday February 5, 2021 from 4-7 pm at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services will begin Saturday morning 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Mary Catholic Church in Minooka where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at http://www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.