Obituary: JD Griffith

December 18, 1943 – September 30, 2022

The time has come, ‘the Walrus said,

‘To talk of many things:

Of shoes – and ships – and sealing wax –

Of cabbages – and kings –’

Lewis Carroll

September 30th, 2022 was a sad day for everyone who had the unique pleasure to have known and loved J.D. Griffith. Because at 8:10 a.m. on that Friday our friend, husband and father fell off the perch in the lovely Laurel Highlands in WEstern Pennsylvania. He was 78 years old.

Joseph Donald Griffith Jr. (III) was born in Johnstown, PA (home of the famous flood) on December 18, 1943; descendant of the owners of the Griffith Custer Steel Fabricating Company (Joseph Donald’s I & II). He was one of five children. He attended Villanova University in Villanova, PA. He married Brenda Hutchinson of Pittsburgh and together they moved to Vail, CO in 1973. He and Brenda were together for 53 years.

From 1973 to 1986, Brenda (The Queen) and J.D. (The Great Man) were instrumental in the social and retail development of Lionshead Village in Vail through their store, Cabbages & Kings. A destination for the latest in women’s fashion and riding the crest of the Urban Cowboy craze of the early 1980’s, Cabbages became the center of the Lionshead experience. It was often referred to as “the best apres ski bar in Lionshead” because of J.D.’s generous habit of offering cocktails to his customers and friends. For a time, Cabbages was one of only two stores in Vail that was allowed to sell Stetson Cowboy hats, and sell them he did, by the hundreds. The store continued to operate in Lionshead for many years.

Later in life, J.D. was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease plus Charcot Marie Tooth Disease. His daughter Marah Edith was diagnosed with CMT around the same time, and died from complications in 2001, at the young age of 16. After he lost his daughter, J.D. became devoted to increasing awareness and raising money to combat CMT, which is a rare disorder which destroys the nervous system. The combination of Parkinsons and CMT made his last years especially difficult, but he refused to let his deteriorating health affect his sense of humor, which was legendary, and became a stand-up comedian, or, as he put it, “a sit down comedian became I’m old” performing at clubs around Western Pennsylvania, until it was physically impossible.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry and George, and his daughter Marah Edith. He is survived by his wife Brenda and his daughter and son-in-law, Nina Katherine and Nathan Hammer and his many friends and admirers.

He was the smartest, kindest, most generous, funniest man you could hope to meet. He was good-hearted, fun loving and a true gentleman. He will not be soon forgotten.

Clark Brittain, Packy Walker, Mark and Maggie Garrison, and Greta Burke