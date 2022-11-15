Obituary: Jeff Johns “JJ”

April 30, 1956 – October 30, 2022

Jeffrey Louis Johns “JJ” passed away unexpectedly on October 30, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1956 to Louis Johns and Alice Remen in New Haven, Connecticut.

After graduating from high school, JJ moved to Colorado in 1974 where he later graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Wherever JJ’s career took him, he always maintained a ski home in Summit County. JJ moved to Summit County permanently in 2005 after retiring from the field of engineering. In his retirement, he performed other jobs around the county. It can be said that JJ lived a very balanced life, always making sure to fill his time off from work with outdoor fun.

In 1998, atop Cherry Couloir in Valdez Alaska, JJ met the love of his life and companion, Laura. They married in 2002 on top of Vail mountain on a beautiful day in July with many close friends and family to help celebrate the occasion. An avid outdoorsman and lifetime expert skier, JJ never knew a bad day on the snow! Leading the pack, he knew all the best powder stashes on the local ski hills and loved the bumps. If he wasn’t tearing up the slopes you could find him road and mountain biking, camping in his Westfalia, climbing, and hiking. He especially loved walking with his dogs on the many trails in Summit County.

JJ is preceded in death by his parents and brother Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Laura of 20 years; his three stepdaughters (which he proudly referred to as his own) Heather (John), Hillary (Paul), Holly (Brandon); grandchildren Mikayla (Tom), Taylor (Zachary), Austin, Wesley, Haley, Erin, Matthew, and Lizzy; great grandchildren Brooke and Kendon, and numerous good friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter.