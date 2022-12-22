Obituary: Jerry Anderson

Jerry Anderson

Provided Photo

March 9, 1942 – December 3, 2022

Jerry Anderson, former manager of the Sitzmark Lodge, passed away December 3rd in Phoenix. He loved and promoted Vail, his home for 42 years.

Jerry grew up in New Haven, CT, was an Eagle Scout, and proud to have worked his way through Notre Dame, even though it took ten years. Contrary to his rebellious nature, he served as an Army MP in Vietnam.

He loved cross-country road trips with detours to catch up with his many friends. He nurtured friendships better than most, and kept those friends entertained for many years with stories of his adventures, including Woodstock and near-death jeep outings.

Jerry was married to Connie Ickes for 8 years, and they remained friends to the end. He also spent many years caring for his beloved sister, Judy, who was disabled. He celebrated his 80th birthday last spring in Surprise, AZ, and friends gathered from all across the country. He requested no services at his passing.