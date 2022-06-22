Obituary: Jerry Wooldridge

Jerry Wooldridge

Provided Photo

October 1, 1952 – June 6, 2022

Jerry Don Wooldridge, 69, passed away on June 6, 2022. Jerry has been a resident of Orlando since 1998 when he began his distinguished career as Director of Building and Safety for the District of Reedy Creek. He is survived by his wife, Jonna, and daughters Erin and Karla, as well as his sister Sheila Parker, her husband Richard and daughter Katie. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please see A Community Funeral Home for service information.