Obituary: Jill Marie King (Phillips), March 27, 1958, to Nov. 10, 2018

Jill Marie King (Phillips), 60, of Fort Collins, passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, from a short and aggressive battle with metastatic breast cancer. Jill was born to Jack and Johnnette Phillips on March 27, 1958, in Glenwood Springs. She graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1976, where she was a dedicated cheerleader and member of the track team.

Jill received a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Colorado in 1980. She married Michael Eugene King in 1983 in Vail, and they lived together in Loveland, Berthoud and Fort Collins. Together, they raised their twin sons, who were born in 1987.

After a year of teaching in Southern Colorado, Jill was hired as a first-grade teacher at Ivy Stockwell Elementary School in Berthoud in 1981. She spent the next 30 years fulfilling her life's passion of working with children. After a brief retirement in 2011, Jill started a new adventure providing care for her grandsons Grayson (born in 2014) and Garrett (born in 2017) while their parents worked. One of the greatest joys in her life came from being their Grammy. These boys were the lights of her life.

Jill was an avid reader, loyal friend to many and lover of the Colorado outdoors.

Jill Marie is survived by her husband of 35 years (Michael), her sons (Dalton and Marshall), her daughter-in-law (Rosalie), her grandsons (Grayson and Garrett), her mother (Johnnette) and her siblings (Jan, Jackie, and Jeff), her mother-in-law (Nora Jean) and sister-in-law (Gwenette), as well as countless other family members and friends. Jill lived a very peaceful and beautiful life; she was content with the simple joys around her. Jill had a selfless ability for loving others, and she will be dearly missed by many.

An open house celebration of Jill's life will take place Saturday, Dec. 8, at Grace Place Church in Berthoud from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her memory to the Larimer County Humane Society, 3501 East 71st St., Loveland, CO 80538; 970-226-3647.