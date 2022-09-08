Obituary: Jim Schorsch

Jim Schorsch

Provided Photo

– October 6, 2022

Jim Schorsch left this world on Aug 6. He was 86.

My name is Alex Ebert. I want to pay homage to a man many knew but may not have known his many talents and attributes.

It has been an honor and a privilege to have known him for 32 years. We were each other’s best friend. We had a friendship based on respect, laughter and love.

Jim grew up on Central Park West and attended every show Broadway had to offer.

He knew every lyric to Rodgers and Hammerstein ll musicals by heart, as well as Cole Porter and also enjoyed a Gershwin tune.

Jim was proud of his heritage and contributed generously to The United Jewish Appeal and the Holocaust Museum. He also donated to the Wounded Warrior Project and sponsored a horse at Mountain Valley Horse Rescue.

My husband Brad Quayle and Jim became good friends. With Jim’s blessing, Brad and I were married at the Chateau in Beaver Creek which Jim called home.

The wonderful people at the Chateau will dearly miss him. I will miss him forever.

He was a gentle soul, a gentle man and a gentleman. Rest in Peace my friend.