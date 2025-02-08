Obituary: Joanne E Dye

Joanne E Dye

Provided Photo

May 25, 1951 – January 24, 2025

Joanne passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a California girl who loved the mountains, a resident of the Valley since 1976. A professional world traveler, Joanne had careers as a flight attendant, mountain hostess, event organizer, TV personality, and model. In her free time she loved to hike, snowshoe, and enjoy the sun on her back deck with friends.

Joanne is survived by her stepson Todd Larson and grandsons Wyatt and Jake of Grand Junction. She also leaves behind a wide circle of friends throughout the Vail Valley and the world.

A celebration of life will be held at her house on 2/16/25 from 2-5 pm

She will be missed