Obituary: Joe “Joser” J Rivera

Joe “Joser” J Rivera February 17, 1957 – July 4, 2020 Joe J Rivera, age 63, passed away on July 4, 2020 after having spent the 4th of July holiday surrounded by family and friends in the mountains that he called home. Joe was a mountain man. He was a great hunter and fisherman, having the biggest love for all the beauty of the mountains. He spent a great deal of time in the woods with his family. He was known to venture out and get lost for up to a week if he wanted to! His 3 children were his life and he was a daily, big part of their lives and the lives of their children and children’s children. Beyond his family, he had more friends than a person could count. Almost everyone he met would be known to call him friend, dad, grandpa, brother or fellow “good ole boy”. Joe was a simple man in the best possible way. He was the most unmaterialistic person you could know. A truck owned, no matter how beat up was a good truck. A new truck that found a dent or scratch, a good truck as well. He found beauty and use in all things, no matter how small. There was nothing fancy about Joe but everything was tough. I dare you to find someone with more grit. You’d be hard pressed to do so. He would help anyone and give the shirt off his back and you could always call him in a time of need. You might not find him if he was up in the hills but if he was around town, he was there to help you and rarely (if ever) said ‘no’ to someone in need, even if he was mad at you! He could get back to being mad at you later, after you were not in need. Everyone who knew ‘The Joser’ has a story about him and if you knew him well, you might have 10+! We can guarantee that every story is incredibly interesting and most likely hilarious. He was smart, funny, kind, loving, generous and INVENTIVE. We all have stories to tell about that. Joe was born on February 17th, 1957 in Fairview, New Mexico to Isidoro and Flora Rivera. Joe is survived by his 3 children, Joe Jr (Dennel), Justin (Kristen), and Jessica (Shane); grandchildren Joe (JJ), Siera, Gavin and Abbey; great-grandson, Tate; mother, Flora, siblings, Lonnie, Jane-O, Carlos, Andrita, Kathy; nephews, Isidoro, Levi, Willie, Max, Chris and Raymond; nieces, Becky, Isidora, Michelle & Alex. Joe is also survived by his girlfriend Nancy. Joe was preceded in death by his spouse, Wanda; father, Isidoro; and brothers, Chris and Romon “Pepper”. Joe’s ashes will be laid to rest at the foot of his father in Canjilon, New Mexico. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends.