Obituary: Joel Cervantes, Aug. 28, 1972, to Oct. 25, 2018

Joel Cervantes, 46, of Edwards, passed away Thursday, Oct. 25. Joel was born Aug. 28, 1972, in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Joel is survived by his loving wife, Candace (Riden), two amazing children, Madilyn, 8, and Jonah, 6, his mother, Velia Cervantes, of Lakewood, his brothers, of Castle Rock, Juan (Mary) and Josh (Jenny), niece Lily and nephews Michael and Connor, parents-in-law Mike and Donna McCleary, of Estes Park, and sister-in-law Brandi Frank (Zach), of Brighton. Joel was preceded in death by his father, Jose Cervantes.

Joel enlisted in the Marines in 1991 and was very proud to serve his country. Joel was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Mast, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (with 1 star), Good Conduct Medal (with 1 star), Navy Achievement Medal, Certificate of Commendation and Rifle Expert Badge (5th Award). Sgt. Joel Cervantes was honorably discharged in 1998 and moved to the Vail Valley shortly thereafter.

Vail quickly became home, and Joel was a patient snowboard instructor for Vail Resorts, making many friends throughout the Vail Valley. In 1999, he began a 19-year career at US Bank (formally WestStar Bank), where he also met his wife, Candace. They created a beautiful life together in the Vail Valley, where Joel would consider his proudest accomplishment to be his beautiful children, Madilyn and Jonah.

A service to celebrate Joel's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. A reception will follow. Joel will be laid to rest at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Burial services, with full military honors, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at U.S. Bank, where an account has been established in the name "Cervantes Family Memorial."