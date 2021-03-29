Obituary: Joel Weinstein

Joel Weinstein

March 30, 1967 – March 8, 2021

Joel Weinstein 53 died peacefully on Monday March 8, 2021 of Esophageal cancer at UC Health, Aurora Co. He worked as a fitness instructor for Allegria in Beaver Creek and Sonnenalp in Edwards.

Joel moved to Colorado in his early 20’s and never left. His love for the outdoors, health and fitness kept him glued to the Vail Valley. He always had a smile and a motivating word for his family, friends and coworkers. He was known to dance and sing his way into his spin classes. He helped countless people stay fit and healthy throughout his life. The positive vibes he exuded brightened up the lives of many.

Joel always had a positive mental attitude in the way he lived his life and he lived every day to the fullest. His beautiful smile and unrelenting positivity made those around him happy.

He had a passion for skiing, hiking, biking and listening to live music. His favorite song from the Grateful Dead was Roadrunner and lived by the quote “and I love the life I live and I’m gonna live the life I love”.

He remained friends with people from his youth where he grew up in Lakewood NJ as well college friends from The University of Hartford in CT.

Joel loved his family and friends. We loved hearing his many “Joelism’s”… “It is what it is” “Make it a grateful day” and one that was on repeat – “Every day is a gift, that is why they call it the present”

He is survived by his mother Teena, sister Sherri Satz, brother in law Michael and nieces Paige and Leanna. He is predeceased by his father Paul in 1979.

If you would like to donate a tree to be planted in Israel in Joels name, please visit The Jewish National Fund http://www.usa.jnf.org or Access Unbound http://www.accessunbound.com their mission is to transform and heal the lives of people with disabilities for adaptive ski programs