Obituary: John Bade

John Bade

Provided Photo

April 21, 1936 – September 28, 2021

John Edward Bade, born April 21st 1936 in Elmhurst Illinois to Edward Bade and Vera Bade, passed away on September 28th 2021.

John met the love of his life, Roberta E. Berg, in 1953 while attending high school. They were wed on June 15th, 1957. John and “Bobbi” were married for 64 years and raised seven amazing children. John was a wonderful husband and father. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1958 with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing. John is a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus since joining at the age of 18. His hobbies included fishing, acting, singing, golfing and playing poker.

John is survived by his beautiful wife Bobbi of Denver, CO, Daughters Karen Terilli (Sam) of Miami, FL, Cynthia Callicrate Talley (Otto) of Eagle, CO, Rebecca Umbarger (Bradley) of Rogers, AR, Sons Edward Bade (Denise Seldon) of Lone Tree, CO, Donald Bade (Debi), of Fort Collins, CO, Steven Bade, of Sterling, CO, Thomas Bade (Emily) of Southside, AL, eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

John will surely be missed by all who knew him as he made friends with everyone he met.

Knights of Columbus Memorial Service / Rosary will be held on October 13th, 2021 at 6:30 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 2200 S. Logan St, Denver, CO 80210.

Funeral Mass will be held on October 14th, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 2200 S. Logan St, Denver, CO 80210.

Inurnment will be determined at a later date.

Both services will be live streamed for those who wish to view via internet.

The Knights of Columbus Memorial / Rosary on October 13th, 2021 can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/dtoZU7CAerk

The Funeral Mass on October 14th, 2021 can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/p2K_i4dQ4K0

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies. http://www.parkinsonrockies.org/