Obituary: John Dudey

John Dudey May 31, 1957 ~ December 18, 2019

John Gilbert Dudey, 62, a freshly retired CenturyLink Supervisor and Navy veteran, died December 18, 2019, at his Gypsum, Colorado, home after succumbing to illness. was an avid golfer, as well as a former Harley Davidson enthusiast. John had moved to Gypsum from Northwest Montana around 15 years ago to pursue a higher-ranking position within CenturyLink. Prior, he had lived in the Bay Area of California where he worked with PacBell for numerous years. was a Naval Veteran, having worked as an aircraft carrier elevator operator on the USS Enterprise and the USS Oriskany after graduating high school. He loved the camaraderie of the Navy, as well as the history behind it often spending copious amounts of time in his later years reading and learning about World War II. A native from the Bay Area of California, he was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 48ers is survived by his four children, Jacob Dudey of Leander, Texas; Tyler Blase of Sparks, Nevada; Chelsea Goldberg of Whitefish, Montana; and Caitlin Driscoll of Ketchikan, Alaska. He had three grandchildren, Logan Blase, and Chloe and Bridget Goldberg. private memorial will be held following his cremation in Stockton, California, with close friends and family.