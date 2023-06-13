Obituary: John Edward Trujillo Jr.

John Edward Trujillo Jr.

Provided Photo

December 2, 1956 – June 2, 2023

John Edward Trujillo Jr. joined the Angels on June 2, 2023. John was born in Pueblo, Colorado on December 2, 1956. When John was seven years old, his family moved to Eagle County. John grew up in the valley and graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1975. He started as a mason with the Gallegos Corporation and left to attend CU Boulder for a couple of years. John then returned to Eagle County and resumed his 40-year career with the Gallegos Corporation. He married the love of his life Judy on July 7, 1984, and they started their family.

John was a lifelong Husky and a huge supporter of his children and grandchildren. If they were playing a sport, had a recital, or needed to be dropped off or picked up from school, he was there. He loved attending football games that his son Angelo coached and his grandchildren played in. He was the grandpa of the wrestling team and will be remembered by every wrestler that passed through Battle Mountain High School since his son Angelo started coaching. He passed on the love and knowledge of masonry to his son John III and was very proud of his daughter Emelia’s recent graduation from CMC. John was always there if anyone needed help, had a question, or just needed advice. His last days were filled with excitement and love for all the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife Judy Trujillo, his sons Angelo (Tanya) Vasquez & John Trujillo III, and his daughter Emelia Trujillo. His grandchildren Jeremiah, Tyson, Christina, Aiden, Chloe, Maya, John IV, and Ava. His sisters, Kate (Floyd), Juanita, Veronica & Laurie, and his brother Chris. He proceeds in death with his father John Trujillo Sr. and his mother Rosalie Trujillo. John will be deeply missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and the community he loved and supported. In every one of our continued successes, we will always hear his cheers, “atta baby!”

Funeral services will be at 12pm on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Homestake Peak School in Eagle-Vail. A viewing for family and friends will be available 10:30am-11:15am, followed by the Rosary. A reception will take place after the funeral services. Please enter Homestake Peak School through the athletic entrance.