Obituary: John Hebert

John Hebert

Provided Photo

June 30, 1968 – January 22, 2022

John Wilson Hebert

John “Bear” left this physical world a much better place and is now loving, cooking, hugging, dancing, wearing Tevas and cargo shorts elsewhere. There has never been anyone to pack so much friendship, family, thoughtfulness, and kindness into an enriched life.

John was a diamond of a human, so enveloping of thousands of beautiful soulful attributes. A chef. A music fanatic. A humanitarian. A huge laugher. Hilarious. A lover. An animal whisperer. A confidant. A best friend. An epic river rafter and fisherman. A brother. An uncle. A son.

John or “Bear” or “Uncle Bear” as he was known to many, may have exited all too soon, but left us with memories and stories abound. His time in many of the most iconic places in Chicago, Colorado and Milwaukee whether music or culinary was imprinted on thousands. From planning concerts and their execution to talking you through the perfect way to cut and cook his famous ribs and steaks, his light shone with intension, integrity, and excellence. Each life touched was one he loved forever.

John was born on June 30, 1968 in Lake Forest Illinois. His vibrancy and love of nature drew him to Colorado 30 years ago. He spent time in Boulder, Denver and the Vail Valley. John moved back to the Chicago/Milwaukee area in 2016 to be close to his beloved mother. This amazing human would spend time camping, fishing on a river, with perhaps a cold beer in hand and a pair of grill tongs in the other and did so with humility and laughter. And music. John always had a soundtrack and mix for each day, each moment and each emotion. His music knowledge was close to encyclopedic.

John is missed, loved and survived by his 3 brothers Lee, Bart and Charles. John’s parents Leon and Dorothy Hebert proceeded him, and they are sitting under that special tree he loved doing it “all right”. And by his tribe of fellow chosen family, river rats, music lovers, dancers, laughers and huggers.

“Well the first days are the hardest days, don’t you worry any more

‘Cause when life looks like easy street, there is danger at your door

Think this through with me, let me know your mind

Woah-oh, what I want to know, is are you kind?”

Uncle John’s Band ::The Grateful Dead

A celebration of John W Hebert’s exemplary life will be at The Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle, Colorado on Sunday FEBRUARY 20, 2022 from 1pm onwards.

Please bring stories, love, laughter, some tears, your dancing shoes, and be hungry. For any additional information/thoughts please contact alohapollyanna@gmail.com

A celebration of John’s life will also be in Chicago at The Winter Club in Lake Forest, Illinois on SATURDAY APRIL 2, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm. For any additional information/thoughts please contact erikabates805@gmail.com