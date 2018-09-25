Obituary: John Howard Lowdermilk, June 1952 to August 2018

It's with tremendous heartbreak that we share the passing of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend John Howard Lowdermilk. After a six-year battle with cancer, John has gone home to be with the Lord.

John enjoyed golfing in the Vail Valley, Bandon Dunes and Scottsdale, Arizona, with many of his friends. He had spent the past few years at Frost Creek, where he would play golf everyday with his family up until his passing.

Traveling through the streets of Venice, into the hills of Austria and cruising on the Rhine River in Germany with his family was a very special passion of his.

Sheela, Ty, Lexi and Cassie want to thank everyone for the endless prayers, beautiful flowers and delicious meals that have been sent their way. John had asked that we express gratitude on his behalf for all the love, prayers, texts and sweet notes that friends and family would bestow upon him throughout the years.

He leaves behind his wife, Sheela; children, Tyler, Lexi and Cassie; son in-law, Chris, and three grandchildren, Camrin, Case and Chloe; as well as a brother, Jim, and a sister, Donna. John has promised us all that he will see us on the other side. He will be sadly missed until then.

A service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave. in Denver, on Friday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. We will then share stories at Wild Cat Ridge, 10329 Lions Path in Lone Tree, where we will celebrate his life and some great memories.

Please arrive a few minutes early, as the service starts promptly at 2 p.m. RSVP is always welcome; call Sheela at 970-376-4232.