Obituary: John Robert Jaran, Feb. 22, 1952, to Sept. 6, 2018

John Robert Jaran was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Queens, New York, to parents Robert and Rosemary Jaran. The oldest of six children, John grew up in Queens and later in Topsfield, Mass. He received his undergraduate degree in engineering from the University of Maine and his MBA from Clemson University.

Specializing in plastic coatings and laminates, John invented several procedures still in use today for window blinds, wrapping paper and packaging. He founded, successfully ran and eventually sold two manufacturing companies located near Sanford, South Carolina.

John moved part time to the Vail Valley in 1998 and became an active member of the Arrowhead community, a member of Country Club of the Rockies and a member of the Alpine Club. Retiring in 2008, John moved permanently to the Vail Valley in 2011 from Jupiter, Florida. John became active on many boards, including The Samaritan Counseling Center.

John loved the outdoors and was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying boating, fishing, snow skiing, hiking, mountain climbing and, lately, golf and tennis. John always said climbing the mystical, serene heights of Mount McKinley made him feel a special closeness to the Lord. John was a devout Christian, participated in three men's Bible groups, attended Calvary Church and, lately, Vail Bible Church. John went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Sept. 6.

John loved Arrowhead and considered the community his family. His sister Jill and her fiancé, Kevin Glass, whom he considered a brother, want to extend a special thank you for the outpouring of love and support.

A celebration of John's life will be planned at a later date. Memorials in memory of John may be made to The Samaritan Counseling Center in Edwards or a charity of your choosing.