Obituary: John “Tim” L. Tyler

John “Tim” L. Tyler

Died February 1, 2020, age 97. John was born shortly before Christmas, and his father nicknamed him “Tim” after the character in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. During Tim’s early years, his father, Reverend Tyler, was a missionary to the Arapahoe Indians in Ethete, Wyoming. Tim became an honorary member of the Arapahoe Tribe and was named “Blue Eagle”. After graduation from Salisbury School, he spent two years at Williams College before enlisting in the Army. Despite being trained as a pilot, he was selected for the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale. He became part of the WWII occupation forces in Japan. He returned to Williams and married Dottie Franklin on July 12, 1946. Soon after his graduation in December 1947, they moved to Denver to enjoy Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle. Tim’s career in real estate included 20 years as Vice President of the First National Bank of Denver, retiring in 1979. Spending summers in Nantucket fostered a love of sailing. In Denver, he and his friends formed the Arid Yacht Club, of which he served as a Commodore. After his retirement, he sailed the coast of Maine from his boathouse on Louds Island. His competitive attitude drove him whether it was hockey at the DCC, tennis, golf or bridge. Although he was a nationally ranked squash player and a member of the Jesters Club, his primary love was skiing. An early investor in Vail, he skied 30-60 times a year well into his 92nd year. He was past board president of Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood and served on numerous non-profit boards, including the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association, Colorado Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, and the Center for Hearing, Speech and Language. Tim was preceded in death by his beloved Dottie, his second and third wives (Janet and Nancy), three brothers (Barrett, Montgomery and Dudley) and his daughter-in-law Ilga. He is survived by his four children, John, Bob (Sam), George (Marianne), Peggy Fuller (Paul), 8 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and his dear friend Marcia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children’s Hospital or Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood. Services will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1270 Poplar St., Denver, at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020.