Obituary: Jon Hanford Knickerbocker, Oct. 8, 1943, to Sept. 29, 2018

Jon Hanford Knickerbocker, 74, passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, in Aurora. Born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Washington, D.C., Jon was the first of three sons born to Lt. Col. William J. and Charlotte E. Knickerbocker. He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Britton; daughter-in-law Natalie; grandchildren Greta and Knox; and brothers Bill (Knick) and David. He is preceded in death by his son, Drew Hanford Knickerbocker.

As the son of an Army officer, Jon and the family moved numerous times before finally settling in Colorado Springs in 1960. He saw much of the world: Alaska, Philippines, Japan, France and more. He crossed the Atlantic and the Pacific by ship before his teens.

After graduating from Wasson High School in Colorado Springs in 1962, Jon attended Mesa State College in Grand Junction and then Western State College in Gunnison, where he was one of the founders of the "infamous fraternal" organization named Luftseben.

Ultimately, Jon found the building trade and, among other things, owned a home remodel business for several years in Colorado Springs. After moving to the Vail Valley in 1986, he ended his successful career at Edwards Building Center, where he retired in 2017.

Jon can be remembered as an avid fly-fisherman, a loving husband, a supportive father and a collector of many things. He was a man with a strong work ethic, great integrity and immeasurable strength and determination and fought until the very end.

Jon's long struggle with pulmonary health issues never seemed to affect his love of life. Indeed, he was an organ donor, and life-saving contributions were made possible by his generosity. We would be pleased to have donations made in his name to National Jewish Hospital, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206.

Services for Jon will be held at Bush Creek Pavilion in Eagle on Friday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m.