In Memoriam

Jon Hurley

July 3, 1957 – May 20, 2021

Jonathan Hurley took his last bend in the river of life on May 20, 2021. There will be a celebration of his life on August 28th at the Brush Creek Pavilion starting at 1:00 pm. Please note that the date is August 28th, not August 21st as noted in the original obituary.