Obituary: Jon Hurley

Jon Hurley

July 3, 1957 – May 20, 2021

It is with heavy hearts that we announce our brother and friend, Jonathan Hurley took his last bend in the river of life on May 20, 2021. Jon was a 1976 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. After graduating he worked in Beverly, MA for a boat builder until he followed his dream and moved to Vail, Colorado.

He lived in many places since his arrival, most of them in Eagle Valley, which kept him near the people and activities he was most passionate about. His devotion to river rafting left him with many friends who shared his love of white water and nameless canyons. He was a great horseshoe player who was seldom beaten and enjoyed playing softball as well.

He is preceded in death by his mother Agnes Hurley and his father Laurence Hurley. Jonathan leaves behind his precious daughter Kassie, her wonderful mother Kelly, and stepmom Nancy Hurley.

Jon is the first of his siblings to pass. He was the ninth in line in a family of fourteen children… Yours, mine, and ours– Mary Hurley, Larry Hurley, Chris Hurley, Jane Hurley, Mark Hurley, Debbie Kay, Norman Hurley, Sandy Capano, Clare Williams, Brenda Weis, Justin Hurley, Patrick Hurley, and Matthew Hurley, will all miss him dearly.

A memorial for Jon will take place on August 21st in Eagle Valley, location to be determined.