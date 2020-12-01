Obituary: Jonathan “JR” Sharon

Jonathan "JR" Sharon

September 8, 1971 – November 21, 2020

Jonathan Sharon left this physical world a much better place and is now loving, biking, skiing, cooking and laughing elsewhere. There has never been anyone to pack so many minutes into one hour, so many hours into one day and so much life into a lifetime.

Jonathan was a renaissance human, so enveloping of thousands of beautiful soulful attributes. A chef. A poet. A humanitarian. A photographer. Hilarious. A lover. An animal whisperer. A confidant. A best friend. An epic skier. A biker like no other. A brother. An uncle. A son.

Jonathan, or JR as he was known to many, may have exited all too soon, but left us with memories and stories abound. His time in many of the most iconic restaurants in Colorado and Arizona imprinted on thousands his soulful cooking, his showing up, and how he always did it the long and delicious way. From Sato Sushi to The Sebastian to Cut to The Four Seasons, and many between, his light shone with intension, integrity, and excellence. Each kitchen, including a lot of home ones, were left dirtier and more delicious because of Jonathan.

Jonathan was born on September 8, 1971 in Hartford, CT. His vibrancy and love of nature drew him to Arizona after his graduation from Canton High School in 1990. Then for the last 27 years, the Vail Valley in Colorado. This amazing human could lap you on every trail, both dirt and snow, and did so with humility and laughter. And music. Jonathan always had a soundtrack and mix for each ride, each moment and each emotion.

Jonathan is missed, loved and survived by his parents Johanna and Gordon McKennerney of Simsbury, CT and John and Jean Sharon of Enfield, CT. His brothers Stephen of Burlington, VT and Noah and his wife Amy and their three sons of Barkhamsted, CT. And by his tribe of fellow cooks, skiers, bikers, poets, music lovers, dancers, laughers and huggers.

Please honor Jonathan by donating to his memorial fund at Speak Up Reach Out – Vail (speakupreachout.org) (coloradogives.org/inmemoryofjonathansharon)

Celebrations of Jonathan’s exemplary life will be held when it is safe and timely for all.

“If you’re not sweating you’re not making risotto” -classic JR