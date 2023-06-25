Obituary: Jonathan Perry Ellis

June 3, 1953 – June 18, 2023

Jonathan Perry Ellis, 70, of Dunedin, FL, and summer resident of Avon, CO, passed away on June 18, 2023, from an unexpected heart attack at Beaver Creek.

Jon was born the youngest of 3 children on June 3, 1953, in San Diego, CA, to Rebecca Ruth Perry and Dwight H. Ellis Jr. After graduating from Belmont Hill Preparatory School in MA in 1971, he went on to study at Harvard and played on the collegiate golf team. Jon received a master’s degree from the Harvard School of Public Health.

After graduating, Jon worked for Governor Jerry Brown’s administration in CA, then moved to FL in 1981 where he met his future wife, Dr. Yael Yokel, while working at Cigna Healthcare. Jon and Yael eloped in 1983 and went on to have three children, Coral, Hope, and Dylan. Jon was a loving, caring husband and an amazing father who was always there for his children, never missing a single soccer game or tennis match.

He worked for most of his career as a consultant for the City of Largo, FL, before retiring with Yael in 2018 and moving to Dunedin, FL. Jon was a natural athlete throughout his life and enjoyed tennis, skiing, golfing, pickleball, and scuba diving. He enjoyed traveling and the pair embarked on numerous trips across the US, Canada, Europe, and South America, with plans to explore Asia and Africa as well. At heart, Jon loved spending time at home with his family, reading, watching sports, and taking their dogs to the dog park. Jon and Yael spent summers in Avon, CO, hiking, golfing, and playing pickleball; they returned to ski during the winter season each year.

Jon was predeceased by his parents, Rebecca Perry and Dwight Ellis Jr.; his oldest brother, Dwight H. Ellis III; and his niece Anna Ellis. He is survived by his brother Thomas R. Ellis; his wife, Yael Yokel Ellis; his children, Coral Ellis Cable (Sam Cable), Hope Emma Ellis, and Dylan Perry Ellis; his grandchildren, Eli Tommy Cable and Emma Ruth Cable; his ten nieces and nephews and their families; and his dogs, Rocky and Tini.

Services will be held in Clearwater, FL, this summer. The details are still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA, in honor of Jon’s deep love of animals.