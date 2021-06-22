Obituary: Jordyn Versiellen Driver

Jordyn

Versiellen Driver

March 9, 1990 – January 4, 2020

Blessedly, at long last the Celebration of Life, Loving Jordyn, which had to be postponed due the pandemic, will be on Saturday, August 14.

It will be held at the United Methodist of Eagle Valley, 333 2nd Street, Eagle, CO. Pastor Molly Booker will officiate. The service will be at 11 am with a light lunch to follow.

Jordyn passed on January 4, 2020. She would have been 30 on the following March 9.

At age 3 she diagnosed with a terminal disease and given 2 to 5 years to live. She was God’s miracle and a medical victory.

The program will include songs by Mellissa Carroll.

She always had a flare for drama and had worn a “Small Hat” at her father’s, David Driver’s memorial. Continuing her vision, ladies are invited to wear “Small Hats.”

The community at large is invited to attend the service and lunch.