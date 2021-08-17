Obituary: Jose Martinez

Jose Martinez

November 8, 1963 – August 11, 2021

Jose R. Martinez Jr. (Joe) passed away on 8/11/21. Born in Leadville to Jose R. Martinez Sr. (Martin) and Priscilla M. Martinez and raised in Gilman. Jose worked many years at the Shell Standard Service Station in Vail, Vail Honey Wagon, and was presently working at the Edwards Building Center. Jose had a work ethic that left his coworkers respecting him! Jose loved his family and would do anything for them. If Jose wasn’t working you could find him fishing or riding one of his motorcycles. Jose is proceeded in death with his Dad Jose R. Martinez Sr. (Martin). Jose leaves behind his loving wife Gloria Martinez, children Jenilee Lujan, and Jose Martinez Jr. grand daughter Aubrie Kendrick Mother Priscilla Martinez, sisters Clara Martinez, Marian Martinez( Henry) and brother Phillip Martinez (Dawn), and nephew Eric Marquez, nieces Lori Marquez, Jasmine Marquez, Sonya Martinez, Krystel Martinez, and Shania Martinez. Also numerous great nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

A mass will be held Thursday 8/19/21 at 5:00 pm in Minturn at Saint Patrick’s Church. Any donations and condolences can be sent to Gloria Martinez PO.Box 502 Wolcott, Colorado 81655

Jose Martinez (Joe) will be missed by all!!