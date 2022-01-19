Obituary: Jose Rodriguez

Jose Rodriguez

– January 8, 2022

– January 8, 2022

Jose I Rodriquez was born December 14, 1944, in Embudo, New Mexico, and passed away on January 8, 2022, in Gypsum Colorado.

Jose (Joe) is survived by his two sons: Rich “Hadji” Rodriguez (Mary Jane) of Gypsum Colorado , and Mike “Mokey” Rodriguez of Gypsum Colorado; two grandchildren: Jamie Gonzales and Joah Rodriguez; six great grandchildren: Patricia, Junior and Sophia Rodriguez, Teagun Brown, Adryanna and Avah Vigil.

Joe is also survived by his sisters: Gloria Pacheco of New Mexico, Grace (Kenneth) Roybal of Rifle Colorado, Elaine Rodriguez, Dolores Rodriguez, Mae Gurule and Jean Lujian all of New Mexico: his brothers Gilbert (Shirley) Rodriguez of Reno Nevada, Alfonso Jr. (Dora) Rodriguez, Rudy (Lynn) Rodriguez, Robert (Beatrice) Rodriguez, Lawrence Rodriguez and Fred Rodriguez, all of New Mexico. Joe is also survived his many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents: Alfonso and Elsie Rodriguez; his wife, Floripe Rodriguez; his grandson Milo Rodriguez; his granddaughter Brandy Gonzales; and his brother Clyde Rodriguez.

Joe grew up in Penasco New Mexico. In his youth he was called “Suits” by his family and friends, as he had a tendency to dress up for his dates.

Joe was a long term resident of Eagle County. He moved his young family to Minturn in 1968, before settling in Gypsum. Joe worked at the Gilman mine for many years. He also worked for Nottingham Sand and Gravel, B & B Sand and Gravel and Eagle County has a heavy equipment operator. Joe retired in 2010.

Joe had a large and extended family that he enjoyed. Joe loved the outdoors. He loved to fish. He loved ice fishing at Sylvan Lake. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers and friends. He enjoyed being retired and spending time with his grandchildren.

Joe passed away quietly at home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.