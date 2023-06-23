Obituary: Joseph Carter, Jr.

Joseph Carter

Provided Photo

December 24, 1923 – June 14, 2023

Joseph Thomas Carter, Jr. passed away at the Community Living Center in Grand Junction, CO on June 14, 2023 at the age of 99. Joseph was born on December 24, 1923 in Leadville, Colorado to Joseph Thomas Carter, Sr. and Cora Belle Fenno Carter. Joe was the youngest of 8 children. The family moved from Leadville to Squaw Creek in Eagle County before 1920 where they became farmers. Joe and his siblings attended the one room schoolhouse on Squaw Creek Road.

Joe worked for Climax Molybdenum Co. before enlisting in the US Navy on June 15, 1943. After boot camp in Idaho, he was stationed on the USS Mississippi – BB41 in the South Pacific. He was a Machinist Mate 2nd Class when he was Honorably discharged on April 4, 1946.

Joe married Mary Ann Whittaker, daughter of Gordon and LaVeta Whittaker, on October 10, 1950 in Eagle, Colorado. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2020. Joe and Mary Ann lived in Eagle for over 50 years. They spent many winters in Yuma, AZ and moved to Grand Junction in 2000.

Joe worked as a mechanic for Koonce Chevrolet, John Deere and Conoco. He was a heavy equipment operator for the Eagle County Road and Bridge Department for many years and a school bus mechanic for Eagle County Public Schools when he retired in 1987. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger. He also enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, playing pool, and jeep rides in the mountains around Eagle. Joe and Mary Ann loved dancing, especially square dancing.

Joe was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann, his parents, four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his son, Rod (Louise) of Eagle; daughter, Jolyn Carroll (Greg) of Dumfries, VA; four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 11:00 am at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Ave., Grand Junction, CO. Burial will be 1:00 pm at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Community Living Center at VA Western Colorado Health Care System in memory of Joe Carter. The address is 2121 North Avenue Grand Junction, CO 81501 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.