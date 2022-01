July 1, 1955 – December 29, 2021

Joseph Eugene Puican, 66, of Gypsum, Colorado passed away December 29, 2021. He was born to Michael and Dolores Puican on July 1, 1955 in Pennsylvania. He is survived by two brothers and two sisters, Steve Puican, Mike Puican, Patricia Kagafas, and Kathy Shuster, and his beloved dog Koda. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Farnum Holt Funeral Home, Glenwood Springs, Colorado.