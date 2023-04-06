Obituary: Joseph (Joe) H. Romero

Joseph (Joe) H. Romero

Provided Photo

April 25, 1962 – March 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather. He passed at home with his loving family at his side in Avon CO on March 24th, 2023 at the age of 60. Joe was born in New Mexico but raised in Manassa CO. In 1988 Joe moved his family to Avon. Joe worked for Eagle County School District for a total of 27 years including Red Sandstone and Avon Elementary where he retired. Joe also worked for Slifer Smith & Frampton as an all-around handyman for a total of 24 years, right up until his passing. He loved riding his Harley, building, fixing & improving things. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing & spending time with his beloved granddaughters JoAnna, DeeAnna & Abby who meant the world to him.

He will live on through his wife of 39 years Wanda Romero of Avon Colorado, sons, Joe Romero and Jonathan (Olga) Romero of Avon, Antonio (Destiny) Romero of Lead South Dakota, Granddaughters JoAnna, DeeAnna & Abby of Avon, sisters Rosemary (Robert) Valerio of Grand Junction CO, Valerie Serrano of Romeo CO, Mother in law Vidella Martinez of Manassa CO & a special set of brothers Bobby Cordova & Tracy Vigil both of Manassa CO & Horace Jaramillo of Gypsum CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, DeAnna Romero, mother, Clarinda Rivera, father, Joe Romero, his grandparents, father-in-law, Andy Martinez, along with uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Vigil service, with recitation of the rosary will be held at Beaver Creek Chaple at 6:30 PM followed by a memorial mass at 7 PM on April 11th, 2023. A second set of services will be held back in Joe’s hometown on April 14th including a rosary at 10 AM and a memorial mass to follow at 10:30 AM at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Conejos Colorado.