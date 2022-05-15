Obituary: JOSEPHINE MARTINEZ

JOSEPHINE MARTINEZ

Provided Photo

January 31, 1945 – April 3, 2022

Josie moved to the valley in the late 60’s, moving to Redcliff then Gilman, and ending up in Leadville, she worked in the valley for 30+ years, many people knew her as big Josie as my aunt was little Josie, she loved dancing, music, sewing and visiting with family and friends, with her, family would always come first, the best Mother ever, no matter what happens you can always count on a mother to give you love like no other, we lost her April 3rd, she leaves behind her husband Ronnie Lovato, daughter Nadine(Jessie) Lovato, sons Anthony(Lory) and Robert Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews, and 17 grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday May 21st at the Annunciation Church, 609 poplar street, Leadville, co, at 10:00 am , burial to follow, reception at the eagles lodge 812 hemlock street.