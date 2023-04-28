Obituary: Joshua Robert Jay

Joshua Robert Jay

Provided Photo

April 16, 1983 – April 20, 2023

Joshua Robert Jay, age 39, passed away on April 20th, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Janet Jay, father, Robert Jay, and four sisters: Jessica and K.J. Johnson and their children Holli and JD, Jamie and Taylor Summers, Jenna and Levi Anderson, and Jadelyn Jay.

Born on April 16th, 1984, in Phoenix, AZ, Joshua grew up in a close-knit family. He was the second child and first son of Robert and Janet Jay. He had a love for PC and video games and would spend countless hours immersed in the virtual worlds of his favorite games. He enjoyed science fiction and fantasy books which allowed him to dream of a world beyond – his favorite fantasy world always included dragons.

Joshua was also an accomplished Eagle Scout, earning the highest rank in scouting and exemplifying the values of loyalty, courage, and service. He graduated high school in 2003. In 2004, while serving faithfully as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Joshua’s life took a drastic turn when he was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. He and his family showed great strength as Joshua relearned how to live in a wheelchair.

Joshua attended Mesa State College and earned an Associates Degree in Computer Aided Drafting. At his side during this journey was his beloved service dog Rico. The two were soul mates and traveled everywhere together, winking and smiling the whole time.

Throughout his life, Joshua was known for his sharp wit, infectious sense of humor, and unwavering kindness. He loved playing games with his family and often spent time completing complicated jigsaw puzzles with his visitors. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend, and his passing has left a profound void in the lives of those who knew him.