Obituary: Joy Griswold Dirkes

Joy Griswold

Dirkes

December 29, 1928 – February 14, 2021

Joy Dirkes passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021. She was 92. Joy was just that. A joy to all she met. She was kind, humorous, fun loving and loved by all. Joy Griswold Dirkes was born December 29, 1928, in New Your City. She graduated from Scarsdale High School outside of the city. Attended Monticello Junior College in Godfrey, Illinois. She then graduated from Pomona College in Claremont, California. Marriage brought her to Denver, Vail and Edwards. She worked for the National Conference of State Legislators in Denver for over 33 years. She was also a member of the Denver Junior League, PEO Sisterhood, and the Red Hats. In Vail Joy was a member of the Vail Episcopal Church and the Sonnenalp Golf Club. She was an avid bridge player. She loved entertaining, always preparing delicious food and graciously opening her home to friends and family. Joy had a great passion for dogs and other pets. Joy is survived by her daughter Julie Joy Woulfe, and her sister Gene Omundson. She is preceded in death by her daughter Susan Joy Woulfe. Husbands Dick Dirkes, Ken MacTaggart, and Richard Woulfe. A small Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations in memory of Joy can be made to the Dementia Society of America https://www.dementiasociety.org/ or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. https://www.aspca.org . If you would like to contact me jjwoulfe@comcast.net .