Obituary: Joyce Howell

Joyce Howell

Provided Photo

May 14, 1936 – July 20, 2021

Joyce Marilyn Howell, 85, passed away at her home on Ruby Hills Drive, Las Vegas.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on May 14, 1936, she was the daughter of Ralph William Hellstrom and Elizabeth Doggendorf Hellstrom and sister of Ralph William. She is survived by her grandson, Brendan Hilfers, his wife Veronika, great granddaughter Emma Hilfers and great grandson Oliver Hilfers and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death were her brother Ralph William Hellstrom, her husband William Robert Howell and daughter Andrea Carter.

Joyce grew up in Roseland (Chicago) where she graduated from Fenger High School in 1954. She went on to complete two years at the UofI, Champaign, where she earned a pilot license and took her first solo flight at the age of 19.

Joyce married William Robert Howell in January of 1961. Andrea, their daughter was born the following December and in 1973 they moved from Chicago to Vail, Colorado and lived there many years before moving to Las Vegas in retirement in 1994. Joyce loved skiing and her years in Vail. In Las Vegas Joyce and Bill enjoyed the casino life and Joyce quickly became known for her three “Gs”: Golf, Gambling and Gardening. She hit an eagle on the golf course, won a jackpot at the casino, and lovingly cared for her immaculate garden.

Joyce was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and a mega fan of Barry Manilow. Her beloved German Shepherd, Shotten is undoubtedly sitting by her side competing for meatballs with Doberman Duke. Meeting her grandson, Brendan and his family in 2016 was a highlight of her last years.

Joyce will be remembered and dearly missed by her family and friends.